Teenagers due in court after fire at Lurgan Junior High School

By Helena McManus
Published 15th May 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 10:33 BST
Two teenagers who were arrested by police following a report of a burglary and arson at Lurgan Junior High School in the early hours of Wednesday, May 14 have been charged to court.

Police received a report of burglary at the school in the Toberhewny Lane Lower area of Lurgan just after midnight on Wednesday.

Most Popular

When officers arrived, a fire was observed within the school grounds. Police contacted the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who subsequently attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 16-year-old male has been charged with arson, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, and possessing article with intent to damage property.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National Worldplaceholder image
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World

A 15-year-old male has been charged with arson and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

Both are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 15.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice