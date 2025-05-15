Teenagers due in court after fire at Lurgan Junior High School
Police received a report of burglary at the school in the Toberhewny Lane Lower area of Lurgan just after midnight on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, a fire was observed within the school grounds. Police contacted the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who subsequently attended the scene.
A 16-year-old male has been charged with arson, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, and possessing article with intent to damage property.
A 15-year-old male has been charged with arson and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.
Both are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 15.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.