Two teenagers who were arrested by police following a report of a burglary and arson at Lurgan Junior High School in the early hours of Wednesday, May 14 have been charged to court.

When officers arrived, a fire was observed within the school grounds. Police contacted the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who subsequently attended the scene.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with arson, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, and possessing article with intent to damage property.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World

A 15-year-old male has been charged with arson and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

Both are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today, Thursday May 15.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.