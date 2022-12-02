The police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Lisburn

The police received a report that sometime after 4.30pm and before 9pm on Thursday, December 1, a sum of cash was taken from a property in the Alanbrooke Avenue area of the city. No one was in the property at the time of the burglary and police enquiries are now underway to determine what happened.

Detectives in Lisburn would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone that may have any dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the reported incident, to get in touch with them on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 1917 of 01/12/22.Alternatively, anyone with information which may be helpful can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/