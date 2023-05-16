The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has strongly condemned the theft of a banner marking the Coronation of King Charles III from an Orange Hall on the outskirts of Belfast.

The banner, which was displayed on Dunmurry Orange Hall, was removed on the evening of Friday, May 5.

The incident has been reported to the PSNI.

Deputy Grand Master Wor. Bro. Harold Henning said the theft of the banner was a disgrace and showed a total disrespect to those who wished to display their loyalty to the King.

“The theft of the banner marking the Coronation of King Charles III from Dunmurry Orange Hall while the members of the local lodge, Dunmurry True Blues LOL 1046, were holding their monthly meeting is nothing short of a disgrace,” he said.

“While there may be those who do not wish to celebrate the wonderful occasion that was the Coronation, that does not give them the right to steal the property of those who do. This was not merely the theft of property; it was an act of total disrespect, and it must be condemned and called out for the sectarian hate crime that it most certainly is.

“To come to the hall while the lodge members were meeting inside and remove the banner from the side of the building shows once again that there are those in the community who will not respect or even tolerate the views of others, particularly those of the Orange Family.