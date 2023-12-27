Thieves target BMW cars in Cookstown, Magherafelt, Coalisland and Portadown

Detectives investigating a recent series of thefts from BMW cars in the Mid Ulster area continue to appeal for information following further reports of thefts.

Eight cars have been entered in the Mid Ulster area in December - five in Cookstown and three in Coalisland - in addition to five previous incidents in September and October.

An investigating officer said: "In all but one of these incidents the perpetrators have gained access to the cars using keyless entry technology. Electronic starters, electronic hand brakes, steering wheels, HUD displays and radios along with any personal items left in the cars have been targeted.

“Our enquiries into these incidents are continuing and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives in Cookstown on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Police are warning motorists in Mid Ulster following a series of thefts from BMWs in recent months. Credit: PSNI

The incidents, which to date have only targeted BMW cars, have prompted police to warn owners to take some steps to help the security of their vehicles.