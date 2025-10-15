Thirty-four-year-old man charged arising out of incident at Killyman village in Co Tyrone
A 34-year-old man has been charged to court following his arrest in the Meadows area of Killyman, Dungannon, on Monday, October 13.
He has been charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour and assault on police.
He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Friday, November 7.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Local DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson described it as “a scary incident" as it took place close to a school