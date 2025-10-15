Thirty-four-year-old man charged arising out of incident at Killyman village in Co Tyrone

By Stanley Campbell
Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 10:47 BST
A 34-year-old man has been charged to court following his arrest in the Meadows area of Killyman, Dungannon, on Monday, October 13.

He has been charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Primark announces date of much-anticipated newest Northern Ireland store in Ball...

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Friday, November 7.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Local DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson described it as “a scary incident" as it took place close to a school

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice