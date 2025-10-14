Primark has announced the opening date of its newest Northern Ireland store.

The much-anticipated new store in Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena, will open to the public on Friday, December 5 at 10am.

The move marks a new chapter for the retailer in Northern Ireland, which first opened its doors in Ballymena in 1983.

Relocating less than a mile from its original home in the Tower Centre, the new store will double in size, spanning 26,200 sq. ft of fashion and everyday essentials all on one floor.

A multi-million pound refurbishment has been ongoing at the shopping centre ahead of Primark’s arrival.

The new Primark store will employ 150 people in total, with approximately 70 new jobs created to support the bigger store, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Primark said shoppers can expect a fresh, modern layout in a bigger and better store, with features like self-checkouts, modern fixtures and fittings, improved signage and LED lighting, as well as new display units to better showcase products.

"With more space across key departments, customers will enjoy an expanded range of fashion, accessories and homeware, alongside Primark’s great everyday value essentials,” the retailer said.

"Opening just in time for Christmas, Ballymena shoppers will be able to pick up all their festive favourites - from home décor and last-minute gifting to matching festive Fam Jams for everyone.”

Fintan Costello, Head of Primark Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “This is a very special moment for Primark Ballymena, and one we know our customers have been waiting for.

"The town has been home to Primark for over 40 years, and our loyal shoppers have been asking for more space and more choice for some time. We’re proud to be delivering that with a brand-new concept store here in Fairhill – and just in time for Christmas, making it the perfect destination for festive shopping.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors in Fairhill on 5th December to celebrate this next chapter together.”

Primark Ballymena’s relocation is the latest milestone in the retailer’s investment across Northern Ireland, where it now operates 10 stores including Belfast, Craigavon, Derry~Londonderry, Lisburn, Newtownabbey, Newtownards, Newry, and Omagh.

Earlier this year, Primark launched Primark Home in Belfast, its first-ever standalone homeware store and a world first for the brand.