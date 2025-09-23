Galgorm Collection has earned a selection of top accolades at this year’s AA Hospitality Awards, reaffirming its position as a leader in luxury hospitality in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galgorm Resort & Spa received AA 5-star status, joining The Fitzwilliam, The Grand Central Hotel, The Merchant and Lough Erne Resort as the other Northern Ireland hotels with this prestigious listing.

The top rating was awarded following anonymous, overnight inspections carried out by professional inspectors providing assessment on the quality of service, facilities, food, and overall guest experience, against detailed criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Achieving 5-star status reflects the highest standard of excellence across all areas of the guest journey.

Galgorm Resort & Spa has been awarded AA 5-star status. Picture: Galgorm Collection.

There was success too at this year’s AA Hospitality Awards for another hotel in the Galgorm Collection,The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn, which was awarded the AA Hotel of the Year, while Gillies restaurant at Galgorm earned an AA Rosette, joining Fratelli Galgorm, The Rabbit, and The Old Inn in holding this mark of culinary excellence.

The awards, held this year at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, brought together 1,000 industry leaders. The awards span 18 categories judged by AA inspectors and recognise excellence across hotels, restaurants, and individuals shaping the UK hospitality sector.

Galgorm’s latest award wins reflect the extensive investment across its portfolio of properties. Over the past 18 months, more than £5 million has been invested at Galgorm, including a £2 million redevelopment of its award-winning spa and wellness facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Johnston, CEO of Galgorm Collection, said: “These awards reflect the hard work and professionalism of everyone across Galgorm Collection. Our ongoing investment in product quality, guest experience, employee wellbeing, and sustainability continues to deliver tangible results.

Gillies restaurant at Galgorm has achieved an AA Rosette. Picture: Galgorm Collection

"Our mission is to provide more than a stay – offering guests exceptional hospitality while minimising environmental impact. These recognitions motivate us to continue raising standards.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the entire team across all our properties and restaurants for their hard work and commitment to our guests and the business. The awards reflect their dedication and I am immensely proud of everyone.”

Galgorm Collection is currently executing a £40 million expansion strategy through 2027 aimed at strengthening Northern Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sector. Since 2010, more than £60 million has been invested in its flagship Galgorm property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning Galgorm Resort & Spa is widely recognised as one of the UK and Ireland’s leading luxury destinations. Picture: Galgorm Collection

Recent acquisitions include Galgorm Castle Estate and Roe Valley Resort for a combined £28 million, with a further £22 million committed to enhancing these estates over the next five years.

The Collection also expanded its portfolio with the opening of The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in 2019 and the acquisition and redevelopment of The Old Inn in 2021, which included a £2.5 million outdoor Treetop Spa.

With continued investment and strategic growth, Galgorm Collection is positioned to remain a key driver of Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry, delivering high-quality guest experiences and career opportunities.