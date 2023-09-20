Three people have been arrested after suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £7k were seized by the PSNI during searches in Portadown, Co Armagh today (Wednesday September 20).

Officers from Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with their colleagues from Tactical Support Group, arrested two men and a woman following searches which netted suspected Class A, B and C drugs.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ruston said: “Our officers carried out planned searches at three residential properties and one business premises in the town.

“Assorted suspected controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £7000 were seized along with a sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

“A 21-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and possession of criminal property. “Both remain in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“A 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. He was bailed to return for interview at a later date.

“Tackling drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district, and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to keeping our local communities safe from this type of criminality.

