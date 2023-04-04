Following three days of thefts, including the theft of £1,000 worth of tools from a workman’s van plus a number of attempted break ins in the Lurgan area, there have been pleas for more PSNI patrols.

Most of the thefts and attempted thefts happened in the Taghnevan and Tandragee Road areas of Lurgan.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most recently a PSNI spokesperson said it was investigating reports of ‘suspicious behaviour’ in the Avondale Green area of Lurgan. "Police received a report at approximately 7.10am on Tuesday, 4th April that someone had entered a vehicle parked in the area overnight. Nothing was taken from the car and no damage was caused.

"Police then received a second report shortly after 10.10am on Tuesday, 4th April that someone had broken into a vehicle in the same area, causing damage to the car door. We are treating this report as criminal damage and also believe it happened sometime overnight.

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any unusual or suspicious behaviour in the Avondale Green area on Monday evening, 3rd April or during the early hours of Tuesday morning."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concern after a number of attempted break-ins over the weekend in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Meanwhile police are investigating the theft of tools from a van parked in the Weavers Court and wider Tandragee Road area of Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, 2nd April. It is believed attempts were also made to gain access to three other cars parked in the area over a 25-minute timeframe from 4.50am.

Sergeant Sarah Douglas said: "We would appreciate the public's assistance in our enquiries. To steal tools from a work van will mean a real impact to someone's livelihood and we are doing all we can to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The tools worth around £1000 were taken from a toolbox in the back of the Renault Trafic vehicle and the owner's bank card was also stolen which has been cancelled.

"The man, who we believe was responsible, then walked up to cars parked in driveways of these homes and checked door handles. He gained entry to some of the vehicles, rummaging around the contents and stealing a key fob from one vehicle.

"We are investigating these incidents however I would also like to take this opportunity to remind car owners to remove all valuable items from their vehicles and keep them secure at all times.Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “I have received several reports of an individual attempting to get access to vehicles in the vicinity of the Tandragee Road in Lurgan. Many residents have checked their own CCTV on the night of Sunday 2nd April 2023 and have confirmed a male going vehicle to vehicle trying to get access.

"This latest incident follows a burglary in Weavers Court in Lurgan where tools were stolen from a van. All incidents are within a 24hour period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am liaising with the PSNI on this investigation who have been carrying out door to door surveys. If anyone has any information on these incidents or if you know the clothing on this individual, then please contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.