Police investigating the importation of drugs by post have arrested three men in the Ballymoney and Coleraine areas.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch conducted searches and arrested three men in the Ballymoney and Coleraine areas on Monday, May 12.

Detective Sergeant Moore said: “The men, aged 28, 29 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a class B drug and importation of a class B drug and are all currently in custody.

"A number of mobile phones, electronic devices, a suspected prohibited weapon and quantities of class A,B &C drugs were also recovered.

“Our enquiries into the importation of controlled drugs through the postal system by an Organised Crime Gang will continue.

"I would ask anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”