Toome criminal damage probe: two men released on bail
The men, aged 26 and 28, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.
In a statement issued on Thursday, July 25, a detective inspector said: “It was reported on Friday morning, 19th July that a number of windows were smashed at a property in the Ballydugennan Villas area.
“Two men who were believed to be masked and armed with weapons were observed in the area around the time of the report.
“Today, Thursday 25th July, officers carried out related searches in the Loughview Drive and Station Park area of Toome.
“Suspected firearms and a number of other items were seized as a result of the searches and will now undergo further forensic examination.”
Police say their enquiries are continuing and anyone with information that could assist them is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 306 19/07/24.