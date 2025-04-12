Toomebridge man bent back the fingers of a nurse trying to help him at Antrim Area Hospital
Stephen McAleese (34), of McCorley Road, committed the assault at Antrim Area Hospital on August 22 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the defendant was with a mental health liaison nurse at the hospital when he became verbally abusive demanding a hospital bed.
The assessment had to be stopped due to his behaviour.
The defendant then asked to use a phone and when the nurse also spoke on the phone to a person to explain the circumstances, McAleese became aggressive and demanded "give me that phone or I am going to f**king kill you".
He then pushed the nurse in the chest and attempted to grab the phone. He bent two of her fingers back, causing pain.
Police were called and found the defendant had three Pregabalin tablets.
A defence barrister said the defendant, who had 60 previous offences on his record, had chronic addiction and mental heath issues.
The defendant was said to be "deeply ashamed" and the incident was "a serious wake-up call".
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons told the defendant: "This is disgusting behaviour".
She said the nurse was "simply doing her job to help you. You assaulted her whilst she was trying to do her job".
The judge said she was "just persuaded" not to jail the defendant and handed down a five months prison term, suspended for two years.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the nurse.