A tougher new law around using handheld mobile phones while driving is being proposed for Northern Ireland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins today (Thursday, May 22) announced the start of a 12-week public consultation on the legislation - which would make it illegal to use a device while behind the wheel for taking photos or videos, scrolling through playlists or playing games.

Minister Kimmins said: “It has been against the law in the north since 2004 to drive while using a handheld mobile phone or similar device. The offence attracts a £200 fine and six penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, use of mobile technology has changed, and we now need to target those individuals who think it is okay to take photos, videos or scroll on their phone while they are driving a vehicle.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins. Pic credit: Department for Infrastructure

“Driving is a complex activity requiring a driver’s full attention and the consequences of a lapse in attention behind the wheel could last a lifetime. The statistics show that inattention is a causation factor in the majority of collisions which result in death or serious injury.

“Road safety is a priority for me, just as it should be for all of us as a society. The number of people losing their lives on our roads is of great concern. Each death leaves many families, friends and communities devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe. Holding and using a mobile phone for any purpose while driving should not be an option for a driver using our roads.”

The use of other handheld devices while driving which are capable of interactive communication, such as tablets, electronic notepads, gaming equipment etc, would also be captured by the revised offence, regardless of whether they are online or off-line.

The consultation, which closes on August 14, is part of the Department for Infrastructure’s Road Safety Strategy Action Plan. It can be accessed at: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/using-mobile-phone-while-driving-consultation-changing-law

Sadly, 69 people lost their lives on our roads in 2024. Hundreds of people were also seriously injured. So far this year road tragedies have claimed the lives of 17 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department, said: “Reducing road deaths and serious injury on our roads is a priority for the police service, and we are continually working to remind drivers of the responsibility they share to keep everyone on our roads safe.

“Using your mobile phone while driving is one of the ‘Fatal Five’, the main reasons people are dying on our roads. We ask motorists to follow our advice every time they get behind the wheel of a car - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down, don’t be careless, always wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.

“The harsh reality is that a moment’s distraction, taking your eye off the road to look at your phone, or to use your phone while driving, can end in tragedy. It’s simply not worth it.

"Nothing is that important that it can’t wait. If we all follow advice relating to the Fatal Five, there will be fewer collisions and lives on our roads will be saved.”