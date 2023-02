A tracker alarm thwarted thieves who tried to steal a digger from outside Portadown business on Sunday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said the attempted theft of a Hitachi digger took place on the Battlehill Road area at approximately 8.45pm.

Rural Crime Prevention in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district.

"A number of other businesses in the area had been targeted. The suspects were disturbed by staff after a tracker system attached to the digger was set off.

