Lisa Scott (38), of Frosses Road near Dunloy, had gone to overtake a tractor which had slowed down and which had signalled to turn right.
The tractor was then carrying out the right turn when the collision occurred near Cloughmills on May 20 last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When taken to a police station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 51 - the legal limit is 35.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 26), the defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention.
The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record.
A defence lawyer said his client was "very remorseful".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Banning the defendant from driving for 14 months and fining her £300, District Judge Nigel Broderick told her: "What aggravates this situation is that you caused someone to be injured as a result of your drunk driving."