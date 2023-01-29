A tractor driver sustained injuries in a collision caused by a drink driver in Co Antrim, a court was told.

Lisa Scott (38), of Frosses Road near Dunloy, had gone to overtake a tractor which had slowed down and which had signalled to turn right.

The tractor was then carrying out the right turn when the collision occurred near Cloughmills on May 20 last year.

When taken to a police station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 51 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 26), the defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record.

A defence lawyer said his client was "very remorseful".

