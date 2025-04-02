Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink has launched an internal investigation into the report of an erratically driven bus in the Larne area on Wednesday (April 2).

It follows an appeal from police about the alleged incident.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for any information in relation to the reported erratic driving of a school bus heading towards Larne from Carrickfergus, particularly along the Bank Road, Larne, around 4.10pm.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage of this please call 101 and quote serial reference number 1129 of 2/4/25.”

General view of Bank Road, Larne. Photo: Google

In response to a query from the Larne Times on the matter, a spokesperson for Translink said: “We are assisting the PSNI with their enquiries and we have launched an internal investigation.”

