Up to £1,000 is being offered by public transport provider Translink in a bid to bring those behind recent vandalism in Newtownabbey to justice.

The development comes after what has been condemned as a wave of “mindless damage and destruction” in the Carnmoney Road North, The Glade and Mossley Pavilion areas.

Yesterday (Thursday), police officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey district took to social media to detail how additional patrols are to be conducted in the region after bus windows, plant machinery and bins were damaged in a series of incidents in recent days, which also saw fireworks being thrown at homes.

Urging anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in the area to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Residents and services are being affected by this and it’s only our community that’s suffering. If you live in the area, report all incidents to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

The bus windows were smashed in The Glade area of Newtownabbey. (Pic: Google).

Confirming the potential £1,000 pay out for information, a Translink spokesperson said: “During anti-social behaviour in the Glengormley area last week, several bus windows were broken in Mossley Glade.

“Safety is always our top priority and we condemn all acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep in close liaison with PSNI Neighbourhood Police, the Safe Transport Team and community representatives to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses such incidents to report them to Translink, Crimestoppers or the PSNI.