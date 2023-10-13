Translink offering £1,000 reward for information after bus windows smashed in Newtownabbey
The development comes after what has been condemned as a wave of “mindless damage and destruction” in the Carnmoney Road North, The Glade and Mossley Pavilion areas.
Yesterday (Thursday), police officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey district took to social media to detail how additional patrols are to be conducted in the region after bus windows, plant machinery and bins were damaged in a series of incidents in recent days, which also saw fireworks being thrown at homes.
Urging anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in the area to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Residents and services are being affected by this and it’s only our community that’s suffering. If you live in the area, report all incidents to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”
Confirming the potential £1,000 pay out for information, a Translink spokesperson said: “During anti-social behaviour in the Glengormley area last week, several bus windows were broken in Mossley Glade.
“Safety is always our top priority and we condemn all acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.
“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep in close liaison with PSNI Neighbourhood Police, the Safe Transport Team and community representatives to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.
“We encourage anyone who witnesses such incidents to report them to Translink, Crimestoppers or the PSNI.
“We also operate a reward scheme, which pays out up to £1,000 to anyone who witnesses and gives evidence of any incident of anti-social behaviour or vandalism that results in a successful conviction.”