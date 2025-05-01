Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been arrested in Loughgall, Co Armagh after a spate of burglaries in both NI and the Irish Republic.

It is understood the trio, who are aged 46, 38 and 35, were arrested by the PSNI at an address in the Loughgall area last night.

They are being questioned about a burglary in Keady as well as on suspicion of possession of stolen goods believed to have been taken during burglaries in Co Monaghan.

A silver Mercedes, believed to have been used in the burglaries, has also been seized by the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have arrested three men following burglaries in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday 30 April.

"The suspects, aged 46, 38 and 35, were detained at an address in Loughgall last night and are being questioned by detectives in connection with a burglary at a house on Madden Row in Keady, as well as on suspicion of possession of stolen goods believed to have been taken during burglaries in County Monaghan.

"A silver Mercedes, believed to have been used in the burglaries, has also been seized for examination.

"Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses, anyone with information or those who may have captured relevant dash-cam, doorbell or other footage that could assist the investigation. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1593 30/04/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”