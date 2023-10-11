Register
Trio released after attempted hijacking in north Belfast

Two men aged 32 and 28, and a woman (25), who were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following an attempted hijacking in north Belfast during the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday), have been released on bail.
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:28 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4am a woman driving through Downview Park West was approached by two men.

"She stopped her vehicle and was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife. When she got out of her car, the victim was chased by the suspects for a short distance, during which time they tried to take her phone. The pair then fled on foot.

Downview Park West. (Pic: Google).Downview Park West. (Pic: Google).
“Police located the arrested persons in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of Class A drugs.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 139 11/10/23.”

Providing an update today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “The three have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries”, adding: “The investigation is ongoing.”