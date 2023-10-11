Trio released after attempted hijacking in north Belfast
Two men aged 32 and 28, and a woman (25), who were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following an attempted hijacking in north Belfast during the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday), have been released on bail.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4am a woman driving through Downview Park West was approached by two men.
"She stopped her vehicle and was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife. When she got out of her car, the victim was chased by the suspects for a short distance, during which time they tried to take her phone. The pair then fled on foot.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Police located the arrested persons in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of Class A drugs.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 139 11/10/23.”
Providing an update today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “The three have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries”, adding: “The investigation is ongoing.”