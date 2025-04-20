Two A8 motorists caught for driving at high speed within minutes of each other

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Apr 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 09:06 BST
Police caught two separate motorists driving at high speed within minutes of each other on the A8 dual carriageway on Easter Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said one of the drivers told police “I was running late” after being stopped driving at 103mph.

A few minutes later another driver was detected driving at 100mph.

"Both drivers will now have to attend court and explain their actions. With all the media attention this week focused on Operation Lifesaver people are still not listening. Speeding costs more lives than you think,” the spokesperson said.

The PSNI launched Operation Lifesaver, its new approach to speeding, this week. Picture: PacemakerThe PSNI launched Operation Lifesaver, its new approach to speeding, this week. Picture: Pacemaker
"Slow down, save lives. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe.”

A few days earlier police revealed around 700 drivers were caught breaking the speed limit on Northern Ireland roads in just one day.

A day-long road safety operation on Wednesday, April 16, was part of Operation Lifesaver, the PSNI’s new approach to speeding carried out by officers and road safety camera vans.

Officers conducted almost 260 speeding operations across Northern Ireland.

