Two arrested after discovery of large cannabis factory in Bangor and £13,000 in cash in Newtownabbey

Officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch and Auto Crime Team have arrested two men in connection with the discovery of a large cannabis factory.

The men, both aged 30, were arrested on Wednesday for cultivating cannabis and are currently in police custody.

The arrests are in connection with a large cannabis factory located in a warehouse in the Bangor area, which police said had the potential to yield a street value of around £400,000 worth of cannabis in each harvest.

A second property in the Newtownabbey area was also searched and approximately £13,000 cash was located inside.

A large cannabis factory was discovered located in a warehouse in the Bangor area. Picture: PSNI

Detective Inspector Kelly from Organised Crime Branch said: “Both males were detained by police in a vehicle leaving the warehouse outside Bangor this morning (Wednesday, August 20).

"On entering the premises officers located a large cannabis cultivation spanning two floors. The potential street value of the yield from the cultivation would be in the region of £400,000 per harvest and a considerable amount of time and money has been invested in the enterprise by those involved.

"This has all the hallmarks of organised crime.”

The detective inspector added that this type of criminality is ”far from victimless”, adding that a considerable policing operation is now ongoing to dismantle the facility.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 605 20/08/25.”

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.