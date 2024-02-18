Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were told the victim had been bundled into a car in Silverbridge, taken to a different location and assaulted before being released.

Detectives have arrested two men, aged 39 and 45, on suspicion of a number of offences, and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who suffered facial injuries and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road at around 5.25pm and saw anything which could assist us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1224 of 17/02/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/