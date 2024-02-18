Two arrested after man suffers facial injuries in reported kidnapping
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were told the victim had been bundled into a car in Silverbridge, taken to a different location and assaulted before being released.
Detectives have arrested two men, aged 39 and 45, on suspicion of a number of offences, and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who suffered facial injuries and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road at around 5.25pm and saw anything which could assist us.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1224 of 17/02/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”