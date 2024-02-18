Register
Two arrested after man suffers facial injuries in reported kidnapping

A man suffered facial injuries in an alleged kidnapping ordeal in Co Armagh on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT
Police were told the victim had been bundled into a car in Silverbridge, taken to a different location and assaulted before being released.

Detectives have arrested two men, aged 39 and 45, on suspicion of a number of offences, and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who suffered facial injuries and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road at around 5.25pm and saw anything which could assist us.

Detectives have arrested two men following the report of a kidnapping in Silverbridge on Saturday evening, February 17. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Detectives have arrested two men following the report of a kidnapping in Silverbridge on Saturday evening, February 17. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Detectives have arrested two men following the report of a kidnapping in Silverbridge on Saturday evening, February 17. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1224 of 17/02/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”