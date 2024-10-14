Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young boy and a young girl were arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a property in Greenisland.

Police attended a report of a blaze at a property in the Hartley Hall Crescent area shortly after 3pm on Saturday, October 12.

Inspector McKenna said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue also attended the scene. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“A young boy and a young girl were arrested on suspicion of arson. They are due to return for interview at a later date, and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who might have any information which might assist to call 101, and quote reference number 867 12/10/24.”

A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

The incident was attended by crews from Whitla Fire Station, Carrickfergus Fire Station, Lisburn Fire Station, Westland Fire Station, Glengormley Fire Station and Springfield Fire Station.

It is understood the property in question was currently under construction.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a detached house on fire in Hartley Hall, Greenisland. Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel and three jets. The cause of the fire was deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 7.19pm.”

Meanwhile, police also received a report of criminal damage caused to a property in the Hartley Hall Crescent area on Friday, October 11.

It was reported that damage had been caused to a side door, and that rubble and bricks had been located in the garden.

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 867 of 12/10/24.

The incidents at Hartley Hall Crescent come just a month after substantial damage was caused by a fire at The Church of the Holy Name in Greenisland.

Three young boys, two aged 11 and a 10-year-old, were initially charged with arson; however, criminal proceedings were ended before they were set to make their first court appearances.

The boys were instead to be dealt with through a youth diversionary programme aimed at achieving a restorative outcome.