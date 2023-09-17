Two men have been arrested after a firearms-related incident in the north Belfast area.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shortly before 4pm yesterday (Saturday), it was reported to police that two men arrived at a house in the North Queen Street area, one of whom was armed with a suspected gun.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “A woman who was inside the house at the time, was alerted to the two men outside the property. When she opened the door the man armed with a suspected firearm pointed it at the woman and demanded money from her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The suspects were challenged outside the property and the armed man then threatened a man and again demanded money. The two suspects made off in a white campervan type vehicle and travelled along North Queen Street to the junction of the Limestone Road, Belfast.

General view of the junction of North Queen Street and the Limestone Road. Photo by Google

“Officers stopped the vehicle a short time later in the University Street area and made two arrests. The men, aged 36 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including, threats to kill, common assault and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.”

The duo remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries into the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the North Queen Street area during this time and noticed anything suspicious to get in contact with police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is also asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1125 16/09/23.”