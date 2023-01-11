Two men have been arrested after a suspected cannabis factory was discovered by PSNI in Craigavon yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have arrested two men after discovering a suspected cannabis factory at a property in Craigavon yesterday, Tuesday 10th January.”

Inspector McCullough said: “Shortly after 5.15pm, officers received and responded to a report of suspicious activity at a house in the Carrigart Crescent area.

“Upon arrival, they located a man in the roof space of the property. A quantity of suspected cannabis, cannabis plants, together with associated equipment, was also located inside the premises.

“The man, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary with intent to steal, cultivating cannabis, dishonestly using electricity, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

“A second man, aged 32, was also arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary, cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and using a motor vehicle without insurance. They both remain in police custody at this time.”

Inspector McCullough continued: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101.