Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch and officers from An Garda Síochána were involved in the operation on both sides of the border.

Shortly before 3pm, PSNI officers stopped and searched two vehicles in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast. Class B controlled drugs were recovered from the vehicles which were also subsequently seized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Follow up searches were conducted by detectives at premises in the Lisburn Road area and by An Garda Síochána colleagues in the Republic of Ireland,” a PSNI detective confirmed. “Further drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia were located.

Some of the Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess of £500,000 seized following searches in south Belfast on Friday, March 1. Picture: PSNI

"Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and possession of Class B with intent to supply. Both are currently in police custody being interviewed.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tacking the activities of individuals linked to organised criminal gangs within our community, and those who commit cross-border criminality, along with our Joint Agency Task Force partners in An Garda Síochána.