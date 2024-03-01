Two men arrested and £500,000 worth of drugs seized in PSNI and An Garda Síochána cross-border operation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch and officers from An Garda Síochána were involved in the operation on both sides of the border.
Shortly before 3pm, PSNI officers stopped and searched two vehicles in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast. Class B controlled drugs were recovered from the vehicles which were also subsequently seized.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Follow up searches were conducted by detectives at premises in the Lisburn Road area and by An Garda Síochána colleagues in the Republic of Ireland,” a PSNI detective confirmed. “Further drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia were located.
"Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and possession of Class B with intent to supply. Both are currently in police custody being interviewed.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tacking the activities of individuals linked to organised criminal gangs within our community, and those who commit cross-border criminality, along with our Joint Agency Task Force partners in An Garda Síochána.
"Anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. This operation and others like it show that we will act where we can to tackle this type of criminality.”