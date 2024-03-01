Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The railway line between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street stations in Belfast will be closed on both days for essential rail engineering works to enable the move to the new Belfast Grand Central Station later this year.

Passengers are asked to take note of changes to the normal railway network service on Saturday and Sunday including:

Cross-border Enterprise trains between Belfast and Dublin will operate from Great Victoria Street station.

Portadown and Newry-bound services will all operate to / from Great Victoria Street station.

Trains for Derry / Londonderry, Bangor and Larne will operate to / from Belfast Lanyon Place.

Bus substitutions will operate between Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place stations approximately every 30 minutes.

City Hospital and Botanic stations will be closed but valid train tickets will be accepted on Metro or Ulsterbus services along Botanic Avenue and the Lisburn Road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enterprise passengers can avail of the rail users’ parking discount by presenting their car parking and Enterprise train tickets to the Great Northern Mall (Hope Street exit) car park office before returning to their car

Translink’s Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations said: “Work on Belfast Grand Central Station is moving at pace. Set to be the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland this exciting new station will deliver high-quality facilities for our passengers.

“To enable these works, we have carefully planned a range of travel options and bus substitution services to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.

There will be essential rail engineering works on the railway line between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street stations in Belfast on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. Picture: Colin Bailie

“We urge passengers to check the website, www.translink.co.uk, or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.