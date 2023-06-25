Police investigating an aggravated burglary in the Northwick Drive area of North Belfast yesterday (Saturday) have arrested two men.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Sometime between 00:01am and 3am, it was reported that two men entered a house in the area with one man armed with a suspected hatchet. It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and facial injuries.

"A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident.

“The two men, aged 29 and 28 years old were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. Both men are currently in police custody at this time.

Police have arrested two men in connection with their investigation. Credit: Pacemaker

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 407 24/06/23.”