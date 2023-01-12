It follows the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory at a property in the Carrigart Crescent area of Craigavon on Tuesday 10th January.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: “Police have charged two men, aged 19 and 32, with a number of drugs related offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
Advertisement
"The 32-year-old man has also been charged with burglary (dwelling) and using a motor vehicle without insurance, and the 19-year-old man has also been charged with burglary with intent to steal.
"Both are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, on Thursday 12th January.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” said the spokesperson.