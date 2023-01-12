Two men, arrested in Craigavon after the PSNI discovered a suspected cannabis factory, are to appear before Lisburn Court this morning.

It follows the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory at a property in the Carrigart Crescent area of Craigavon on Tuesday 10th January.

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: “Police have charged two men, aged 19 and 32, with a number of drugs related offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"The 32-year-old man has also been charged with burglary (dwelling) and using a motor vehicle without insurance, and the 19-year-old man has also been charged with burglary with intent to steal.

"Both are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, on Thursday 12th January.

