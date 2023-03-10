Register
Two men arrested near scene after Kells ATM alarm activated

Two men have been arrested after police were alerted to an alarm activation at an ATM in Main Street, Kells, around 2am this morning (Friday).

By Terry Ferry
5 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:04am

The men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft a short distance from the scene after police tracked their movements to a house in the Fernisky Road area following the incident. Both men remain in custody at this time.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 115 10/03/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/