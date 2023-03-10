Two men have been arrested after police were alerted to an alarm activation at an ATM in Main Street, Kells, around 2am this morning (Friday).

The men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft a short distance from the scene after police tracked their movements to a house in the Fernisky Road area following the incident. Both men remain in custody at this time.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 115 10/03/23.

