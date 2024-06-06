Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men arrested in connection with a report of assault and criminal damage to a boat in Portballintrae on Monday, June 3, have been charged to court.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The men, aged 62 and 63, have been charged with offences including disorderly behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and theft.