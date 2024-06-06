Two men arrested over Portballintrae boat incident to appear in court in July
Two men arrested in connection with a report of assault and criminal damage to a boat in Portballintrae on Monday, June 3, have been charged to court.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “The men, aged 62 and 63, have been charged with offences including disorderly behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and theft.
They are both expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, July 1, 2024. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”