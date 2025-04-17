Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three PSNI officers have been injured and two men arrested following a police chase from Belfast to Lurgan last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood several cars, including two PSNI vehicles and a civilian car, were damaged during the protracted chase around 6pm.

-

Damaged car at a house in Grattan Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh following a PSNI car chase.

-

Eyewitnesses observed vehicles hit by a black car as police followed in pursuit. The black vehicle eventually ended up crashed towards a house in Grattan Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the car was stolen and the pursuit by police began in Belfast and ended up in Lurgan.

One man was arrested following an on-foot pursuit and another male was detained a short distance away following help from the PSNI’s Air Support Unit and Lurgan’s Local Policing Team.

Car ended up crashing towards a house in Grattan St Lurgan after the PSNI spotted a stolen car in Moira.

Police said two men have been charged with a number of driving related offences including dangerous driving.

One man, aged 44, was due to appear before a court in Belfast on Thursday and a second man, aged 53, is due before Belfast Magistrates Court in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating a report of a theft of a vehicle in the north Belfast area, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday 16th April, have charged two men to court.

"One of the men, aged 44, has been charged with numerous driving-related offences, including failing to stop for police, no driving licence and dangerous driving. “He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Thursday 17th April.

PSNI officers injured and multiple vehicles damaged following a police chase after a stolen car was spotted in Moira and ended in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

"The second man, aged 53, has also been charged with a number of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously and allowing self to be carried.

"They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 14th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

It is understood specially trained officers from the Road Policing Unit and the Auto Crime Team received a report of this stolen car. As they were conducting a road safety speed check as part of Operation Lifesaver, they spotted the stolen vehicle. After the vehicle failed to stop for police, a pursuit ensued from Belfast to Lurgan, where officers arrested the two men involved.

Earlier today a PSNI spokesperson said: “While conducting OP Lifesaver patrols yesterday, 16th April, officers from Road Policing Mahon Road observed a stolen vehicle on the Moira Road.

"After attempting to stop this stolen vehicle, a short pursuit ensued from Moira with the assistance of Auto Crime Team, coming to a quick conclusion in the Lurgan area,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A foot pursuit followed and one male suspect was quickly detained. The second male was detained a short distance away with assistance from our colleagues in Air Support Unit and Lurgan LPT,” the spokesperson said.

"A member of the public’s vehicle unfortunately sustained damage alongside two police vehicles which are now off the road.

"Three police officers also sustained injuries. Both males will now have to explain their actions and manner of driving before a court,” the PSNI said.