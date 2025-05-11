Two men have been charged following the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis factory in Blackwatertown village, Co. Armagh at the weekend.

The two men, aged 54 and 43, are accused of a number of offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B Controlled drug and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court today (Monday).

The charges follow the discovery of a cannabis factory early on Sunday morning.

Local policing officers have been hailed following the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis factory in Blackwatertown village. Picture: PSNI

On Sunday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Dougherty from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, said: "Officers were in the area dealing with a report of a driver believed to be under the influence.

"Whilst searching for the driver, who had abandoned the vehicle prior to police arrival, they noted extremely loud music emanating from a residential property in the Main Street area.

"They attended the home to ask the occupants to turn down the music. The officers’ suspicions were raised by the behaviour of those inside. Permission was given for police to enter the property and a strong smell of cannabis was noted.

"Upon searching the property, officers located a total of approximately 200 cannabis plants alongside a number of vacuum sealed bags of cannabis buds, a large sum of cash, and drug-related paraphernalia.

Officers found a total of approximately 200 cannabis plants alongside a number of vacuum sealed bags of cannabis buds, a large sum of cash, and drug-related paraphernalia. Picture: PSNI

"It was also noted that the electricity meter board had been tampered with and the supply bypassed."

Detective Sergeant Dougherty added: "Thanks to these observant officers, a substantial quantity of drugs has been prevented from reaching our streets and what appears to be a well-organised operation has been dismantled.

"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate all those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

"Our investigation into this discovery is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 23 of 11/05/25.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.