Two men arrested in the Leeds area as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Antrim are due to appear in court on Friday, August 2.

The men, aged 28 and 20, have been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an assault at a licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim in the early hours of Sunday, May 12.

The arrests were made by the PSNI’s Criminal Investigations Department.

During the incident, a man, aged in his late teens, had part of each ear bitten off.

Both men area due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court.

Police say as is procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.