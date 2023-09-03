Two men arrested in relation to an investigation into the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven on Thursday (August 31) have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to their investigation. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The men, aged 58 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of possession of articles for use in terrorism and other related offences.

Speaking on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Our investigation into this matter continues and we would appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven on Thursday night, 31st August and who has any dash cam footage.”

Initially police stated the poster carried details of three serving officers but in an update they said the information was incorrect.