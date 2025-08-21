Two men released on police bail after seizure of drugs with street value of around £630,000 in Draperstown and Tobermore

A quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with a combined estimated street value of £630,000 has been seized by police during searches in the Draperstown and Tobermore areas.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out the operation in the Draperstown and Tobermore areas on Thursday (August 21).

Detective Sergeant Martin said: “We conducted a proactive search operation of a house in the Crocknamohil Road area of Draperstown and recovered a quantity of class A controlled drug and drugs paraphernalia.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug related offences and he has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Some of the items seized by police during searches in the Draperstown and Tobermore areas. Picture: PSNI

"During a separate search of a property in the Draperstown Road area of Tobermore, a quantity of class A and Class B controlled drugs was seized, along with a number of high values watches and quantities of cash.

On Friday morning, police confirmed that a 28-year-old man arrested following the seizure has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Det Serg Martin stressed that police will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.

"As a result of these excellent proactive police operations, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."