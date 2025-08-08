Two month prison sentence for Lisburn man charged with possession of drugs
David Hawthorne McCambley, 37, whose address was given as Killaney Avenue, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison, charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.
The defendant had pleaded guilty to the offences in March, when sentencing was deferred for six months.
He had been told by District Judge Rosie Watters to stay out of trouble. However, in the meantime he was sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges which pre-dated the charges before the Lisburn Court.
Defence told the court the defendant hadn’t committed any further offences.
Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months on each of the charges.
She also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.