Two month prison sentence for Lisburn man charged with possession of drugs

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2025, 19:10 BST
A Lisburn man, who is currently serving a sentence in Maghaberry Prison, has been given another custodial sentence, this time for possession of drugs.

David Hawthorne McCambley, 37, whose address was given as Killaney Avenue, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison, charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to the offences in March, when sentencing was deferred for six months.

He had been told by District Judge Rosie Watters to stay out of trouble. However, in the meantime he was sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges which pre-dated the charges before the Lisburn Court.

Defence told the court the defendant hadn’t committed any further offences.

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months on each of the charges.

She also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.

