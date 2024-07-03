Two people arrested following hit and run collision in Maghera area
Police say the car was reported to have been involved in a hit and run in the Maghera area on Tuesday.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit, driving while disqualified, criminal damage and possessing drugs, and breach of bail, while the passenger was arrested for possession of a class B drug following a search.
In a social media post, Mid Ulster police said that they had co-ordinated with road policing interceptors at Sprucefield to "successfully pre-emptively sting three tyres on the vehicle in order to bring it to a safe controlled stop preventing the likelihood of a pursuit taking place."