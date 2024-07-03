Two people arrested following hit and run collision in Maghera area

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The driver and a passenger of a car were arrested after a stinger device was used by police to bring it to a halt.

Police say the car was reported to have been involved in a hit and run in the Maghera area on Tuesday.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit, driving while disqualified, criminal damage and possessing drugs, and breach of bail, while the passenger was arrested for possession of a class B drug following a search.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
PSNI seize drugs and large amount of cash in Mid Ulster
Police brought the car to a halt using a stinger device. Credit: PSNIPolice brought the car to a halt using a stinger device. Credit: PSNI
Police brought the car to a halt using a stinger device. Credit: PSNI

In a social media post, Mid Ulster police said that they had co-ordinated with road policing interceptors at Sprucefield to "successfully pre-emptively sting three tyres on the vehicle in order to bring it to a safe controlled stop preventing the likelihood of a pursuit taking place."