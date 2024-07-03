Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The driver and a passenger of a car were arrested after a stinger device was used by police to bring it to a halt.

Police say the car was reported to have been involved in a hit and run in the Maghera area on Tuesday.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit, driving while disqualified, criminal damage and possessing drugs, and breach of bail, while the passenger was arrested for possession of a class B drug following a search.

Police brought the car to a halt using a stinger device. Credit: PSNI