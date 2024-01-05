Register
Two people detected with illegal drugs after police patrols on trains between Greenisland and Larne

Two people have been questioned about possession of illegal drugs after a police operation on the Larne rail line.
Police carried out patrols on trains between Greenisland and Larne. Photo provided by PSNIPolice carried out patrols on trains between Greenisland and Larne. Photo provided by PSNI
Officers from Carrick and Larne Neighbourhood team carried out patrols on trains between Greenisland and Larne, in conjunction with Translink, yesterday (Thursday).

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim, said: “Most passengers were in good spirits, despite being back at work this week. We did have to speak to a number of youths about rowdy behaviour, and two persons were detected and subsequently interviewed for possessing illegal drugs."