Officers from Carrick and Larne Neighbourhood team carried out patrols on trains between Greenisland and Larne, in conjunction with Translink, yesterday (Thursday).

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim, said: “Most passengers were in good spirits, despite being back at work this week. We did have to speak to a number of youths about rowdy behaviour, and two persons were detected and subsequently interviewed for possessing illegal drugs."