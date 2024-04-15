Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One incident was a burglary and assault at a property in Lurgan and another was criminal damage at a property in Portadown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two people have just been arrested for Burglary and Assault at a property on Russell Drive, Lurgan in the early hours of this morning.

