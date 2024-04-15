Two people have been arrested after separate incidents in Lurgan and Portadown

By Carmel Robinson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:53 BST
One incident was a burglary and assault at a property in Lurgan and another was criminal damage at a property in Portadown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two people have just been arrested for Burglary and Assault at a property on Russell Drive, Lurgan in the early hours of this morning.

"The same people have been arrested for Criminal Damage in Coronation Street Portadown just before midnight. Two cells filled.”