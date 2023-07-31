Register
Two police officers injured after car rammed in ‘cowardly and reckless’ Crossmaglen incident

A police car was rammed and two officers were injured in Crossmaglen yesterday (Sunday).
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 19:47 BST

The incident occurred around 9pm when local neighbourhood officers, who were conducting proactive patrols, attempted to stop a car acting suspiciously in the Cullaville Road area.

Appealing for information, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Armagh Adam Corner said: “The vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, failed to stop before driving into the police vehicle at speed. The male driver then made off on foot.

"As a result the two officers received injuries. One of our officers was unable to continue their duties and has attended hospital for medical treatment to a back injury. The patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.

The police car that was damaged in the ramming incident. Photo submitted by the PSNIThe police car that was damaged in the ramming incident. Photo submitted by the PSNI
“This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen red Hyundai i20 in the area, or who may have any information as to the driver or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police urgently via 101 quoting reference number 1767 of 30/07/23.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .