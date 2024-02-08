Register
Tyrone arrest: Man (44) taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning over shooting of senior police officer

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested a 44-year-old man in the Dungannon area under the Terrorism Act.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 13:08 GMT
The PSNI say the man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property was also searched and a number of items have been taken away for further examination.

DCI Caldwell had been coaching an under-15s football team at the Youth Sports Complex in Omagh on February 22 last year, when he was shot by two gunmen.