Tyrone arrest: Man (44) taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning over shooting of senior police officer

The PSNI say the man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property was also searched and a number of items have been taken away for further examination.

