Tyrone factory worker who threatened to burn car and harm woman's new partner was 'motivated by jealousy', court told
Thirty-nine-year-old Martins Brencson from Foxborough in Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service within the next year.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a no contact restraining order prohibiting Brencson from contacting the complainant.
Brencson, a factory worker, had previously admitted charges of criminal damage, improper use of a telecommunications network to cause another anxiety, threatening to damage property and engaging in behaviour which was likely to cause the injured party to suffer physical or psychological harm on December 23 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said police attended the property of the complainant after receiving a report that the defendant had jumped over a fence at the rear of the property and smashed a window.
The lawyer said the pair used to be in a relationship but it had recently ended and the defendant had sent messages one of which contained a threat to burn her car and harm her new partner which had caused her anxiety.
Police later interviewed Brencson and he admitted that he had been in a relationship with the complainant for ten years and they had a child, said counsel.
He said the defendant told police he wanted to get back with the injured party and he had sent her threatening message in an attempt to “scare her”.
Counsel added that the defendant said he had been motivated by jealousy and offered to pay for the window.
Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant has no previous convictions and had entered an early plea.
Mr Dillon said the defendant found out in the run up to Christmas that his former partner had gone out with one of his best friends. He accepted that he was motivated by jealousy and that the relationship was now over.
Ordering him to pay £100 compensation towards the window, Judge Ranaghan told Brencson that the matter was aggravated by domestic violence which he described as “a scourge in this country.”