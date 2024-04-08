Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty-nine-year-old Martins Brencson from Foxborough in Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service within the next year.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a no contact restraining order prohibiting Brencson from contacting the complainant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brencson, a factory worker, had previously admitted charges of criminal damage, improper use of a telecommunications network to cause another anxiety, threatening to damage property and engaging in behaviour which was likely to cause the injured party to suffer physical or psychological harm on December 23 last year.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said police attended the property of the complainant after receiving a report that the defendant had jumped over a fence at the rear of the property and smashed a window.

The lawyer said the pair used to be in a relationship but it had recently ended and the defendant had sent messages one of which contained a threat to burn her car and harm her new partner which had caused her anxiety.

Police later interviewed Brencson and he admitted that he had been in a relationship with the complainant for ten years and they had a child, said counsel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the defendant told police he wanted to get back with the injured party and he had sent her threatening message in an attempt to “scare her”.

Counsel added that the defendant said he had been motivated by jealousy and offered to pay for the window.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant has no previous convictions and had entered an early plea.

Mr Dillon said the defendant found out in the run up to Christmas that his former partner had gone out with one of his best friends. He accepted that he was motivated by jealousy and that the relationship was now over.