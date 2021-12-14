Tyrone man handed over bag of cannabis

Jake Edward Cullen (25) from Parkwood Manor, Dungannon, admitted a charge of possessing the drug on July 25 this year.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Cullen each time he came back to court the sentence would get higher and higher until he went to jail.

Prosecuting counsel said police at Killyman Road stopped and spoke to Cullen and detected a strong smell of cannabis.

Dungannon Courthouse TT0509-JS112

She said the defendant told officers that he smoked cannabis, and handed over a small bag containing two grams of the drug.

The lawyer said Cullen was arrested and during interview he straight away admitted the charge.

Judge O’Hare said this was an escalation in the defendant’s offending, as he has had a number of other disposals but has continued to offend.

He said that the defendant did not need assistance from Probation.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent pointed out that Cullen has been in full time employment since the summer and has managed to hold down that position.

Mr Nugent said this was a “very positive” development in the time he has represented him, and asked the court to take it into account when sentencing.

The judge told Cullen that if he completed his 80 hours of Community Service and stayed away from cannabis he wouldn’t be back before the court.

