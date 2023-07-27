A Cookstown man who threw a quantity of herbal cannabis out of the window as police were searching his property, has been placed on Probation for 12 months.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Burton, from Coagh Street, was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service. Burton admitted possessing the Class B drug on July 29 2021.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were carrying out a planned search at the defendant's home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said as a result a quantity of herbal cannabis was seized which the defendant threw out the window. The lawyer said a number of deal bags were also found and Burton was arrested, taken to Omagh custody suite and gave a no comment interview.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

A DNA test linked the defendant to the cannabis – which amounted to 49 grams – thrown from the window, he added.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde explained the drugs had been for personal use. He said the defendant had spent five months in custody and was now in a new relationship and is keen to turn his life around.

Mr Forde suggested a combination order would help the defendant to “fill his day” and be productive after spending such a period in custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he appreciated the defendant has difficulties in his life, and he needed intervention around drug management.

The judge told Burton that Probation considered him a “high likelihood of reoffending” and it was important that he complied with any programme that they suggested.