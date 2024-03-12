Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Loughran (30), from Loughbracken Road, Pomeroy, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police on mobile patrol at Tullywiggan Road at approximately 1am observed the defendant’s car heading in the direction of Stewartstown.

A prosecuting lawyer said police noticed the vehicle was braking excessively and driven slowly. On stopping and speaking to Loughran, officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

She said he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 63 mcgs, and was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen of 47 mcgs.

Jaralath Faloon, solicitor, stressed it was a low alcohol reading.