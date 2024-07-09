Tyrone motorist who was ‘adamant’ with police he had insurance ends up with a fine
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thirty-year-old Jamie McParland from Fairmount Park, Dungannon, was fined a further £150 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.
Prosecuting counsel said on March 12 last, police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Moor Road, Clonoe, after checks showed it had no insurance.
McParland was adamant with officers that he had insurance and was told to produce it at the police station along with his licence, the lawyer said.
Admitting the offences defence lawyer Blaine Nugent stressed that McParland now has insurance.
He explained a lapse in his direct debit payments had resulted in him having no insurance although he thought he had insurance at the time.
Mr Nugent said the defendant had to request a paper part to his licence and this was why he did not produce his licence.