A Co Tyrone motorist was fined £350 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for having no insurance.

Thirty-year-old Jamie McParland from Fairmount Park, Dungannon, was fined a further £150 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

Prosecuting counsel said on March 12 last, police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Moor Road, Clonoe, after checks showed it had no insurance.

McParland was adamant with officers that he had insurance and was told to produce it at the police station along with his licence, the lawyer said.

Admitting the offences defence lawyer Blaine Nugent stressed that McParland now has insurance.

He explained a lapse in his direct debit payments had resulted in him having no insurance although he thought he had insurance at the time.