Leading Tyrone manufacturer agrees major truck deal with Saudi catering company

Tyrone-based Mallaghan, a global leader in the manufacturing of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), has agreed a deal to produce 85 catering trucks over the next four years for Saudi Arabian aircraft catering company CATRION.

The specialised equipment will be used by CATRION at airports across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its comprehensive inflight catering strategy, which aims to enhance customer experience while ensuring operational efficiency and sustainability.

Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan, said: "CATRION has been a valued Mallaghan partner since 2012, and we are thrilled to collaborate once again as part of our multifaceted approach focused on agility, cost optimisation, operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

“Mallaghan’s relationship with CATRION underscores our dedication to manufacturing GSE that exceeds existing standards of quality and performance, and we have no doubt that our catering trucks will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of CATRION, owing to their renowned reliability and advanced technological features.

Pictured are Wajdy Al Ghabban, CEO of CATRION pictured with Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan. Credit: Darren Kidd

“We look forward to continuing our support of CATRION in its mission to deliver exceptional catering services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

CATRION is an organisation rooted in Saudi hospitality and is committed to the highest standard of catering, travel, events, and support services.

Mallaghan recently welcomed CATRION representatives to its Dungannon headquarters, where they were provided with insights into the manufacturing process and Mallaghan’s engineering expertise.

Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Sarhan, Chairman of CATRION, added: "CATRION continually strives for growth and success, and we share Mallaghan’s dedication to innovation within our industry.