Tributes paid to Mid Ulster man who received Papal honour for distinguished service to the church

Tributes have been paid to a highly respected Mid Ulster man who received the Bene Merenti Medal from Pope Francis for his service to the church.

Charlie Collins from Ballinderry, Cookstown, passed away peacefully at his home. He was aged 88.

Most Reverend Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All-Ireland, led the tributes.

Charlie received the Bene Merenti Medal in 2018, a Papal honour for decades of distinguished service to the church.

Ballinderry man Charlie Collins who received a Papal honour in 2018 for services to the church. Credit: Submitted

It was conferred on behalf of His Holiness Pope Francis by Archbishop Martin, acting on this occasion, as the Pope's personal representative.

This event was recalled when the Archbishop called at the family home at Scotchtown Lane to pay his personal respects.

A founder member of Ballinderry Bridge Credit Union, Charlie served for many years on parish committees and was a former member of the board of Governors of Ballylifford Primary school, of which his son, Joseph, is currently Vice - Chair.

Predeceased by his wife Maeve, he is survived by three sons and three daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren and large family circle.

Testimony to the esteem in which the deceased was held among all sections of the community was evidenced by the exceptionally large numbers who attended the wake and the representative attendance at the funeral on Wednesday (July 3), which included members of different denominations.