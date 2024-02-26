Update on Comber alert which saw health centre, library and houses evacuated
A security alert in the Newtownards Road area of Comber, Co Down, has now ended.
Police say a suspicious object has been declared to be nothing untoward.
Earlier, the Comber Road was closed and nearby buildings including the health centre and library as well as houses in the Newtown Green area were evacuated as a precaution.
In an update on Monday (February 26) afternoon, the PSNI said: "A number of cordons which were in place have now been lifted and all residents have returned to their homes.
"We would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation.”