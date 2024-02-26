"We would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say a suspicious object has been declared to be nothing untoward.

Earlier, the Comber Road was closed and nearby buildings including the health centre and library as well as houses in the Newtown Green area were evacuated as a precaution.

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Newtownards Road area of Comber. Photo by: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

In an update on Monday (February 26) afternoon, the PSNI said: "A number of cordons which were in place have now been lifted and all residents have returned to their homes.